Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,241 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

