Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,125 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

