Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $2,487,377.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

