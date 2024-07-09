Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $2,192,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 302,912 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

