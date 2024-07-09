Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,222 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

