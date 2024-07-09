Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,421 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $463,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.