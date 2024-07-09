Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 33.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

