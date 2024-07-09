Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

