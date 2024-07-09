Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.2 %

ABCL opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.