Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $121,000 Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.