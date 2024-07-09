Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

