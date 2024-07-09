Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 293.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 2,272,428 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,615,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

