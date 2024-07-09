Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 266,484 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 282,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

