Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $197,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

