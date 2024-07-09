Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $71,000 in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,358 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

