Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

