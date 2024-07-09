Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,633 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 65.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ENVX stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

