Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,674 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of INDI opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,744 shares of company stock worth $2,589,348. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

