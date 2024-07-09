Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 645,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

