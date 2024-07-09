Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after buying an additional 495,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 15.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

