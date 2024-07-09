Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,408 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $560.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

