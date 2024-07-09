Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 459,615 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.0 %

ADPT stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.