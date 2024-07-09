Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 83,662 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.92. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,626,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,107 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

