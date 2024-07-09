Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSG opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $611.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

