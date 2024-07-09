Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 12.7% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $4,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 801,644 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.