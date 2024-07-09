Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 201,615 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,555. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

