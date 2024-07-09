Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

