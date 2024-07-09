Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $824.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

