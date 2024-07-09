Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
