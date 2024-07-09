Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

