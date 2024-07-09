Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

