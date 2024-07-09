Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,739 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.