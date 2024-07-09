Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,624 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

