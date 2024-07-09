Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
