Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

