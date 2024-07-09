Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,652,000 after purchasing an additional 232,515 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Up 2.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.



