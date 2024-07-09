Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 79,057 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

