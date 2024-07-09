Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

IVOV stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $846.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

