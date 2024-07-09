Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

TWLO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

