Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CFG stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

