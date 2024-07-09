Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.