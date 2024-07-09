Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 876.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,015 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 308,974 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

