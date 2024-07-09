Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 230.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $749.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $446.00 and a twelve month high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

