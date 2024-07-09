Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

