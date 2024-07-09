Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

