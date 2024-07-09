Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.97 Million in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,083,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 75,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,236,000.

HYDB opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

