Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 16,655 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 518,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

