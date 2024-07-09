Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

