Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $54,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $19,350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $9,949,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

