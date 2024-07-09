Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 349,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,759.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 459,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

